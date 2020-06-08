MUMBAI: With the covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown slashing sales, Exide Industries Ltd’s Q4 revenues plunged about 20% year-on-year. While slower offtake is expected in the original equipment category, the stock may not quite power ahead in the coming months. Shares of Exide Industries fell 6.7% in early trade on Monday.

In fact, the slide in revenues was steeper than that of rival Amara Raja Batteries Ltd in Q4. The company’s batteries division has seen considerable challenges due to the original automotive segment slowdown. Regulatory changes and technology shifts are battering the automotive industry, roiled by uncertain demand. Exide has a stronghold in the automotive original equipment segment. Besides, the lockdown and delay in the onset of summer hampered its UPS segment growth.

Still, softer lead prices have boosted the gross margin about 310 basis points. Nevertheless, this has not translated into improved operating margins largely because of higher employee costs and the lower operating leverage. Exide’s Ebitda fell about 28% y-o-y. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

A positive is that lead prices could be soft in the coming months.

This would aid in sustaining gross margins to an extent. Further, on account of the pandemic the company has recently implemented some cost control measures. “With cost control via cut in salary cost of 15-30% and technology upgradation, we anticipate margins would actually improve from current lows," said analysts at Edelweiss Securities in a note to clients. Exide’s smelter capacity will also help in controlling costs in the coming years.

Another thing to watch is the replacement market. With most automobiles not being used during the lockdown, an increase in sales in the replacement market is likely. Realisations and sales margins are better in the replacement market. Any improvement in the replacement market volumes in FY22 could see Exide’s revenues improve.

Nevertheless, for now covid-19 headwinds and slowing automobile sales will disrupt business in the short run. Shares of Exide Industries are not quite inexpensive at about 16 times trailing 12-month earnings. But the lower auto sales could add to the pressure.

