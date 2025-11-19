Exide’s dual bet: Can lithium-ion offset a weakening core?
Summary
Exide is balancing a soft lead-acid cycle with a heavy lithium-ion capex push. Near-term earnings are weak, margins under stress, and its new energy bet may take years to scale.
Exide Industries Ltd is struggling to fuel its core lead-acid business while simultaneously turning its capex-heavy lithium-ion venture into a viable second growth engine.
