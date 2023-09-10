Exide powers up with Li-ion batteries despite weak revenue outlook2 min read 10 Sep 2023, 09:23 PM IST
Competition is a key risk as Ola Electric, Reliance and Tata enter the lithium-ion manufacturing segment
The shift to electric vehicles is gradually picking up pace. For instance, in August, the share of electric two-wheelers stood at 5% versus 4.4% in FY23, according to Vahan data. Exide Industries Ltd aims to capitalize on these opportunities by venturing into lithium-ion cell manufacturing. Investors have given a thumbs up. Exide’s shares have risen by nearly 52% so far in 2023, versus the 9.5% gain in the Nifty 50 index.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started