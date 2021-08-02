Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Exide stock under pressure on subdued operating performance in Q1

Exide stock under pressure on subdued operating performance in Q1

Reacting to the earnings, shares of the company fell around 2% on Monday.
1 min read . 12:09 PM IST Livemint

  • Exide's management said that despite Covid-led disruptions in 1QFY22 growth was achieved by both the automotive and industrial divisions

The June quarter earnings of lead acid battery maker Exide Industries Ltd were a mixed bag. While its revenue growth was better-than-anticipated aided by industrial and export sales, its operating performance was subdued.

Gross margin contracted by 280 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter to 31.5% due to lead cost inflation. It should be noted that lead prices have increased by around 25% in the last year and the company did not increase prices in the June quarter. Margins were also impacted by an adverse sales mix. Ebitda margin fell 350bps sequentially to 10.5% due to operating deleverage and higher staff costs.

Reacting to the earnings, shares of the company fell around 2% on Monday.

On the positive side, the company's management said that despite Covid-led disruptions in 1QFY22 growth was achieved by both the automotive and industrial divisions. Replacement volumes for both automotive and UPS batteries were robust and demand from infrastructure, OEM, and export markets were better than anticipated. Further, the company is focusing on sales transformation and various cost control measures to boost profits.

Despite expectations of an improvement in economic activity ahead, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd caution of an imminent technological disruptions in the battery space. It should be noted that increasing preference for lithium batteries poses a risk to the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment and industrial segment, which contributes around 15% and 26% to the company's overall revenues.

