Expectations build-up ahead of Reliance AGM; key announcements eyed

“We believe retail business (including e-commerce) is set to be the next growth engine for Reliance, with potential for retail Ebitda to grow 10x over the next 10 years," analysts at Goldman Sachs Equity Research in their report dated 20 June. They expect Reliance’s core retail revenue to grow at a 36% CAGR over the next four years to $44 billion, and e-commerce revenues to be 35% of total retail revenues in FY25 at $15 billion.