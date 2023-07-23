HDFC Life eyes premium growth in FY24 but margin may be flat1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 09:29 PM IST
In its June quarter (Q1FY24) earnings call, HDFC Life’s management said business from the HDFC Bank channel has started to improve. This contributed to 45-50% of the business based on the individual annualized premium equivalent (APE) among the bank channels in Q1.
There are expectations that the merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC would boost sales of HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd’s products through the bank’s channels. The merger was effective from 1 July. In its June quarter (Q1FY24) earnings call on Friday, HDFC Life’s management said business from the HDFC Bank channel has already started to improve. This contributed to 45-50% of the business based on the individual annualized premium equivalent (APE) among the bank channels in Q1.
