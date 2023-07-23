HDFC Life eyes premium growth in FY24 but margin may be flat

While the company is likely to continue its APE growth in FY24, aided by higher sales of annuity and protection products across its distribution channels, the VNB margin could face challenges. According to the management, margin is expected to remain flat. In FY23, the VNB margin was 27.6%. The management expects VNB expansion in FY24 to be led by APE growth. According to Madhukar Ladha, director, Nuvama Institutional Equities, “The company will be spending more on technology which could be a drag on margin. Also, there could be some softness in the non-participating savings products on account of higher sales in March last year, and the company may see higher sales in low-margin products like ULIPs. So, while protection growth may aid margin, the other factors could offset the increase." ULIPs refer to unit linked insurance products.