Explaining the spike in notes of high value

The central government demonetized high denomination notes of ₹500 and ₹1,000 in November 2016 and replaced them with new high denomination notes of ₹500 and ₹2,000. In fact, in the press release accompanying demonetization, it was said that high denomination notes are known to facilitate generation of black money, making demonetization necessary. The logic behind this is simple. It takes more space to store black wealth in notes of smaller denominations than it takes to store it in notes of higher denominations. So if the government’s logic behind the demonetization of 2016 is to be believed, then it is easier to store black wealth now than it was six years back, given that more high denomination notes are going around.