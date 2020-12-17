Export subsidy brings respite for sugar firms, but some concerns remain

The second successive year of good monsoons in the country has meant an improvement in sugarcane acreage. This in turn is expected to drive sugar production in the country. Indian Sugar production is pegged at 31.4 Million tonne (MT) during the current sugar year 2021 (SY21), growing 14% year-on-year. The sugar year starts on 1 October and ends on 30 September. With domestic sugar demand at 26 MT, and an opening inventory of sugar at 10.8 MT (being carried forward from the previous year), there is a substantial sugar surplus. The exports thereby are necessary for reducing sugar inventories and taking care of the surplus. The exporting mills would also save on interest and storage costs, to the extent of sugar exported.