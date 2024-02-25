Exports a stumbling block for Schaeffler India?
Exports in the December quarter were 11% of revenue, the lowest in at least two years.
A slowdown in exports over the past few quarters has been a chief concern for Schaeffler India Ltd’s investors. In the December quarter (Q4CY23), exports were 11% of revenue, the lowest in at least two years. The company follows the January to December financial year. Sure, exports constitute a small portion of revenue now, but the growth in overseas markets is crucial for Schaeffler's revenue growth going ahead. “Exports have relatively higher margins as compared to domestic business, it helps expand distribution reach, and optimizes capacity utilization, making it a significant growth driver," said Abhishek Gaoshinde, analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started