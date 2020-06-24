Exports, recovery in smaller cities bring respite for KEI Industries

The management’s interactions with analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd indicate better recovery in tier II and smaller cities. Due to covid-19 restrictions demand in large cities remained constrained. “Tier II-IV cities account for nearly 60% of dealer sales in the cables industry. April sales were affected even in these areas during the lockdown, but since May, the pick-up has been healthy. Sales in June 2020 are almost at levels expected in the pre-COVID scenario," analysts at Jefferies India said in a note.