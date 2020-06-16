MUMBAI: Suffering due to a collapse in domestic demand, India’s manufacturers may get some relief overseas. The latest trade data shows that India's exports recovered more than imports in May.

Exports shrank by a smaller margin of 36% in May compared with a 60% contraction in April. Much of this improvement is attributed to smoothening of supply chain disruptions as many countries began to ease lockdown measures.

Economists expect exports to recover faster as policy stimulus provided by advanced economies to counter the pain from the coronavirus pandemic has been both large and swift. With markets opening up and logistical disruptions easing off, exports are poised to recover more in the coming months.

“Exports are likely to lead recovery and we expect domestic credit cycle to lag. This is because India’s policy response has been underwhelming (versus rest of the world) in terms of reviving demand in the near term and the economy was quite weak even to start with," wrote analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd in a note.

Much like the domestic demand, exports too followed the theme of essentials. Agriculture, pharmaceuticals and chemicals showed better performance than the rest. Drugs and pharmaceuticals grew 17% in May. Other segments showed various degrees of recovery but remained in contraction mode. Labour intensive sectors were the worst hit.

Analysts at Nomura believe that despite the recovery, exports would still remain weak as the global demand situation is unlikely to improve quickly.

That said, they would be less of a pain for India’s economy as it battles an oncoming recession for FY21. The 51% contraction in imports reflects the demand destruction in the domestic economy. Most economists are projecting a contraction of 5% for the economy.

