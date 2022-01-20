Exports soften the blow for Bajaj Auto in Q3

On the electric vehicle (EV) front, Bajaj Auto aims to focus on building robust research and development teams and to expand its electric portfolio. The company, which sold about 2,000 electric scooters (Chetak) in Q3 plans to expand the offering to more cities in the coming quarters. Even so, Baxi observes, “As far as the EV segment is concerned, Bajaj, despite being the first company to showcase EV products among peers TVS and Hero, lags on further commitment to EVs." This reflects in the performance of the stock, which has declined by 11% in the past one year.