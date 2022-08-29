Key takeaways from Reliance Industries’ FY22 annual report

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will hold its 45th annual general meeting Monday. Among other things, investors expect the company to shed light on Jio’s 5G plans and the timeline for potential listing of key businesses. More significantly, the company’s stance on its net debt status will be in focus. As on 30 June, RIL’s net debt stood at ₹57,655 crore, up from ₹34,815 crore as on 31 March. Recall that the company had achieved a net-debt free status in FY21.

One key takeaway from RIL’s FY22 annual report is that capital expenditure (capex) surged 82% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹1.45 trillion. Of this, a larger portion was for digital services, which included spectrum purchase, followed by the retail segment.

As such, free cash flow yield remained muted at 0.5% in FY22, according to analysts at ICICI Securities. This was despite a strong operating cash flow last fiscal.

What’s more, overall investments would continue to inch up, which is likely to keep the company’s debt elevated. RIL is focusing on expanding its footprint in the green energy value chain. According to the company’s FY22 annual report, RIL made acquisitions and investments worth over ₹5,500 crore in new energy segment last financial year. RIL believes that this vertical will outperform all existing growth engines in five to seven years, helping the oil-to-telecom conglomerate achieve net zero carbon emission status by 2035.

To meet this target, RIL plans on providing electric vehicle charging infrastructure and building compressed natural gas network.

In the telecom business, Jio plans to launch JioPhone Next in collaboration with Google to resolve the issue of handset affordability and transition all 2G users to 4G.

Separately, RIL’s disclosures with respect to related party transactions (RPT) are encouraging. “The key details on RPT between the various subsidiaries of RIL (Jio, Retail, Reliance Property & Management Services) is a positive. While it is too early to say if the increased disclosures on the large transactions between the subsidiaries are a step on the road to the listing of these businesses, it would be seen as a positive," said analysts at J.P. Morgan India in a report.

While investments in new energy would kick-start another engine of growth, it requires investments in the interim term. On the retail front, e-commerce is still gaining momentum, but has yet to achieve meaningful scale as physical stores still drive most of the company’s growth, point out analysts at HSBC Global Research in a report on 23 August.

They added, “The burden of revenue growth will fall on subscriber additions and in the interim, the company will have to spend on 5G capex." All the afore-mentioned factors are likely to weigh on the stock performance in the near to medium term, said HSBC analysts.

As such, RIL shares have been fairly resilient. While the stock is down around 8% from the 52-week high seen in April, it has risen by 17% in the past one year, suggesting investors are capturing the optimism adequately.