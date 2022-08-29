Key takeaways from Reliance Industries’ FY22 annual report

Key takeaways from Reliance Industries’ FY22 annual report1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 11:12 AM IST
RIL is focusing on expanding its footprint in the green energy space. According to the FY22 annual report, RIL made acquisitions and investments worth over ₹5,500 crore in new energy segment last financial year. RIL believes that this vertical will outperform all existing growth engines in five to seven years, helping the oil-to-telecom conglomerate achieve net zero carbon emission status by 2035