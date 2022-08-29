Key takeaways from Reliance Industries’ FY22 annual report

What’s more, overall investments would continue to inch up, which is likely to keep the company’s debt elevated. RIL is focusing on expanding its footprint in the green energy value chain. According to the company’s FY22 annual report, RIL made acquisitions and investments worth over ₹5,500 crore in new energy segment last financial year. RIL believes that this vertical will outperform all existing growth engines in five to seven years, helping the oil-to-telecom conglomerate achieve net zero carbon emission status by 2035.