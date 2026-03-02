Automobile sales in February were good for almost all sub-segments and companies, but the performance of Tata group companies stood out. Domestic sales of Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles (CV) grew 32.8% year-on-year to 40,893 vehicles, whereas rival Ashok Leyland Ltd’s growth was 28% to 20,314 units.
Fabulous February for auto sales. Which segment is better placed: CVs or PVs?
SummaryIn February, Tata Motors excelled in auto sales, with commercial vehicle sales rising 32.8% and passenger vehicles up 34%. Overall, two-wheelers also saw growth, particularly Hero MotoCorp with a 45% increase. However, rising commodity costs may impact profits despite positive sales momentum.
