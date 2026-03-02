Fabulous February for auto sales. Which segment is better placed: CVs or PVs?

It should be noted that the segment had increased by 25% in the December quarter. So, this could be a sign that the initial euphoria from the goods and services tax cuts on small cars has waned. In fact, other PV makers that sell bigger and more expensive cars—on average selling price basis—such as Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd have seen 10% and 19% year-on-year growth, respectively, in the domestic market.