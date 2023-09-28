Relief for realty, but beware the coming avalanche of homes
The National Capital Region has shown dramatic improvement with inventory months falling to 22 months in August from 29 months same month last year.
A combination of relatively muted supply of residential property and firm demand has aided in faster absorption of housing unit inventory in key Indian markets. Thus, the unsold residential unit inventory is falling, a trend well captured by the inventory months data. Inventory months refers to the number of months required to sell the currently available inventory. In August, inventory months at a pan-India level (top seven cities) fell to nearly 17 months from 20 months in January, showed data compiled by PropEquity and Nuvama Research.
