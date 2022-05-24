The fallout of excise cut on petrol and diesel

Other than controlling inflation, RBI is also trying to ensure the rupee doesn’t weaken too much against the dollar. To do this, it has been gradually sucking excess money out of the financial system. As of the beginning of April, excess money in the financial system was more than ₹8 trillion. It is now around ₹3.2 trillion. With fewer rupees going around, the value of the rupee against the dollar hasn’t fallen as fast as it otherwise would have. However, with fewer rupees, interest rates are likely to go up.