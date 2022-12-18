Fans to offer some cool factor to Havells India amid change in norms1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 07:53 PM IST
The change in the energy efficiency norms for fans, effective 1 January, is expected to create volatility in the market.
Investors in shares of Havells India Ltd were devoid of cheer in 2022, with the stock declining by about 17% till now. Subdued demand conditions, along with elevated input costs for all consumer durable companies, including Havells, has been a key concern. Naturally, this took a toll on margins.
