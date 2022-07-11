Why DMart needs to step up on revenue3 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 01:03 AM IST
- Avenue Supermarts’ Ebitda margin in June quarter has surprised positively
- However, revenue per store performance hasn’t been particularly impressive
The stock of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which runs the DMart chain of retail stores, has seen a notable rebound in recent months, rising 23% since the company announced its March quarter results (Q4FY22) in May. It helped that the shares had seen a sharp correction from the highs prior to Q4 numbers.