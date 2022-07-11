Why DMart needs to step up on revenue

However, some parameters are not showing enough improvement. Revenue performance has not been up to the mark. “On a per-store basis, revenue grew 59% y-o-y, but CAGR over a three-year period is just about 2%, not much of a change from what was seen over the last two quarters," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. CAGR is compound annual growth rate. The broking firm believes DMart’s near 16% gross margin and >10% operating margin lends flexibility to the business to sharpen its value propositions. “If history is any sort of a guide, we expect DMart’s management to channel its ‘excess’ margin to fund higher growth," said JM’s analysts in a report on 9 July.