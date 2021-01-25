Faster-than-expected debt reduction a shot in the arm for Ultratech stock

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pan-India cement maker Ultratech Cement Ltd reported stellar earnings in the December quarter with volume growth of 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 23.9 million tonnes. Analyst say, this growth is higher than the industry and comes along with strong margin growth. Reacting to the earnings, the Ultratech stock hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹5831 on the NSE on Monday.

In a post earnings conference call, the Ultratech managements said that it has cash equivalents of ₹13,000 crore which are invested in 100% secure AAA securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to analysts, the company had previously highlighted that it aims to become net debt free by fiscal year 2023. They say, the faster-than-expected deleveraging is a sentiment positive and should help the company bridge the gap with peer Shree Cement Ltd.

Bloomberg data shows that Ultratech is trading at an EV/Ebitda of 16 times, a discount to Shree Cement's 22 times valuation multiple. EV is short for enterprise value.

However, with rising prices of key inputs such as petroleum coke, analysts caution of margin erosion. According to foreign brokerage house CLSA, while Ultratech's Q3FY21 earnings were significantly ahead of estimates, cost pressure looms. It further added that although the demand outlook is strong, cost pressure are likely to weigh on its profitability going ahead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

