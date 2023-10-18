Nestle India poised to lead FMCG sector's Q3 earnings
SummaryIn Q1, growth was 6%, the slowest in the past few quarters. This comes at a time when rural demand recovery has been slow, which also hurts companies like Dabur India Ltd and Marico Ltd, which are expected to see weak volume roughly in line with Q1.
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies—Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Nestle India Ltd and ITC Ltd—are set to kickstart the sector’s September quarter earnings on Thursday. Investors would do well to keep their expectations in check. Here, lower exposure to rural markets and decent pricing growth should help Nestle perform relatively better.