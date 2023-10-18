Nestle India poised to lead FMCG sector's Q3 earnings

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies—Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Nestle India Ltd and ITC Ltd—are set to kickstart the sector’s September quarter earnings on Thursday. Investors would do well to keep their expectations in check. Here, lower exposure to rural markets and decent pricing growth should help Nestle perform relatively better.

“Our FMCG pricing monitor (e-commerce) reveals that Nestle continued to take price increases on several products (especially baby food and coffee) during the quarter," said a Kotak Institutional Equities report dated 4 October. The brokerage expects Nestle’s revenue to grow by 11.5% year-on-year in the September quarter.

This compares with 15% growth seen in the previous quarter.

For HUL, muted volume along with flat pricing means year-on-year revenue growth would reduce further in Q2.

In Q1, growth was 6%, the slowest in the past few quarters. This comes at a time when rural demand recovery has been slow, which also hurts companies like Dabur India Ltd and Marico Ltd, which are expected to see weak volume roughly in line with Q1.

Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) expects FMCG rural growth in Q2 to be in the red on a two-year CAGR basis, suggesting, “it remained impacted and not fully recovered." Besides weak demand, a rise in competition from local companies is also weighing on volume.

For ITC, cigarette volume growth is expected to moderate to 4-5% in Q2 versus 8-9% in Q1, partly impacted by higher base.

Overall, there is some respite on margins in Q2. FMCG companies’ gross margin is likely to continue the year-on-year expansion aided by a favourable base and easing raw material costs. But it may not lead to a commensurate expansion at the operating profit level given the step-up in advertising spends.

After Q2, gross margin expansion could soften mainly due to an uptick in crude oil prices. Average Brent crude price rose by 8.5% month-on-month in September. Thus, demand revival is crucial. Management commentary may offer an insight on the demand conditions.

There is hope that the festive season will boost demand in Q3.

Meanwhile, the Nifty FMCG index has gained nearly 19% so far in 2023. Here, shares of companies with vast exposure to rural markets have been subdued.

For instance, HUL is flat and Dabur is down by 5%. On the other hand, shares of Nestle and ITC are up by 19% and 36%, respectively. All said, valuations of some FMCG stocks are not exactly cheap.

Shares of HUL, Britannia Industries and Dabur trade at 41-48 times their FY25 estimated earnings, showed Bloomberg data.