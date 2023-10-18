Nestle India poised to lead FMCG sector's Q3 earnings

2 min read Join us

In Q1, growth was 6%, the slowest in the past few quarters. This comes at a time when rural demand recovery has been slow, which also hurts companies like Dabur India Ltd and Marico Ltd, which are expected to see weak volume roughly in line with Q1.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}