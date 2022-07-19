Fate of Oberoi Realty stock depends on upcoming launches2 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 10:56 PM IST
The occupation certificate for its ultra-luxury project in Worli has acted as a sentiment booster
The occupation certificate for its ultra-luxury project in Worli has acted as a sentiment booster
Ever since Oberoi Realty Ltd declared its June quarter (Q1FY23) earnings after market hours on Friday, shares of the Mumbai-focused company have gained 6% on NSE, despite some disappointments. Pre-sales at ₹761 crore fell 18% sequentially to a four-quarter low. Reducing inventory of ready projects, seasonality, and higher stamp duty were responsible for the muted sales bookings, analysts said. There were no project launches or business development deals during the quarter.