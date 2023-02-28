Favourable base to aid earnings of logistics firms Q1FY24 onward

Most listed logistic companies saw weak volume growth during December quarter. A couple of factors were responsible for this. Slower business activity, after Diwali festivities, weighed on domestic business-to-business segment and a slowdown in global market impacted export-import volumes. According to analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd, the sector's operating margins were relatively resilient and have a surprise leverage potential on volume recovery.

"Volume is the primary driver of share price performance for the logistics sector in India. Margins have moved in-line with volumes as the competitive intensity in ports, roads and rail logistics has been broadly stable, barring a couple of quarters," said the Jefferies report dated 27 February.

Global growth, which was hit following the Russia-Ukraine war, is expected to recover in 2024 to 2.5%+ after a dip in 2023 to 1.8-2% (CY22 2.9%), which should possibly see volumes bottoming out in next couple of quarters, the report added.

Apart from that, Jefferies believes 2023 should see follow-ups to the National Logistics’ Policy (NLP), continuing GST driven organised players’ share gain, Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) traffic rise.

Meanwhile, Container Corporation of India (Concor), Delhivery, TCI Express are the research house's top picks from this sector. On a year-to-date basis, the Concor stock is down 20%. "We believe 20% volume CAGR and 25% profit CAGR for Concor driven by DFC in FY22-25E should drive upside. Near-term trigger of divestment is on the backburner and any progress here will be a complete positive surprise," added the report.

In the case of Delhivery, Q3FY23 results surprised positively with lower losses. "We believe current price levels factor single digit B2C growth and also higher risk perception, which we have factored in our DCF-based price target. We believe delivery on the toned down expectations will be enough for the stock to move materially higher in 2023," added the report.