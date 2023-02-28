Favourable base to aid earnings of logistics firms Q1FY24 onward
- Volume is the primary driver of share price performance for the logistics sector in India. Margins have moved in-line with volumes as the competitive intensity in ports, roads and rail logistics has been broadly stable, barring a couple of quarters
Most listed logistic companies saw weak volume growth during December quarter. A couple of factors were responsible for this. Slower business activity, after Diwali festivities, weighed on domestic business-to-business segment and a slowdown in global market impacted export-import volumes. According to analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd, the sector's operating margins were relatively resilient and have a surprise leverage potential on volume recovery.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×