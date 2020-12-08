Favre Leuba scaling down good for Titan but focus remains on jewellery biz

MUMBAI: Shares of Titan Company have been flirting with their 52-week highs on the National Stock Exchange. News of the company's decision to scale down operations substantially of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Favre Leuba AG, added some more sparkle to the stock in early deals on Tuesday. With this move, Titan intends to cease further investments to Favre Leuba as early as possible.

The development is positive but unlikely to have a meaningful impact, said analysts. As per analysts of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, “Despite significant investments made by Titan, Favre Leuba has failed to make a dent and has been reporting losses of about ₹55 crore per annum and revenues of ₹6.5-8.5 crore over FY17-20."

For perspective, in financial year 2020 (FY20), Titan’s consolidated operating revenues and net profit stood at ₹21,051 crore and ₹1,492 crore, respectively.

As the jewellery company inches towards recovery in a post pandemic world, these moves are welcome. In October, Titan decided to end its five-year old joint venture partnership with Montblanc in India. “The exit from Montblanc - another loss-making venture - and the scale-down of Favre Leuba are steps in the right direction and should improve overall profitability and enable Titan to invest in its core growth businesses," said analysts from Emkay in a report on 7 December.

So far Titan has invested ₹275 crore in Favre Leuba. In FY21, Titan will have to make provisions for additional impairment pertaining to its investments in Favre Leuba. In the earlier years, an impairment of ₹145 crore was made.

Moving ahead, how demand shapes up in Titan’s jewellery business is a key factor to watch out for. In FY20, Titan derived a little more than 80% of its revenues from jewellery. In November, the company said jewellery business witnessed a mid-teens year-on-year growth (around 15%) for the 30-day festive season starting from Dussehra till Diwali. This performance is better than Street expectations. Even so, the stock’s high valuations suggest investors are factoring in a good share of the optimism.

Currently, the shares trade at around 67 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, according to Bloomberg data. While Titan has put up a good show during the festival season, it remains to be seen whether demand sustains. There are challenges. For one, higher gold prices may act as a deterrent for some consumers. And then, some others may want to curtail their discretionary spending due to the hit to their incomes because of the pandemic.

