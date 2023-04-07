Investors in Indian equity markets continue to digest a slew of unfavorable developments. The calendar year started with worries of a potential global recession expected to be triggered by the spree of interest rate hikes by global central banks to tame inflation. This was followed by the fallout of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US last month. Also, troubles at Europe's Credit Sussie group, sent jitters across financial markets.

However, a look at the recent movement of fear gauge Nifty Volatility Index (VIX) points to some calm, at least for now. In this calendar year so far, the Nifty VIX has declined by around 21%. On Thursday, it closed at 11.80, lower than the closing peak of 19.39 seen in January.

According to analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd, the fear of the unknown in global capital markets rose sharply in March, but has started to recede. "The fear heightened last month (Mar’23) as indicated by VIX index post the fallout of the banking crisis triggered by bank runs in the US (SVB and Signature) and state-supported merger of CSFB (Credit Sussie) with UBS," it said in a report on April 5.

"However, the banking crisis in the US has strengthened the larger banks as they witness a significant rise in incremental deposits fleeing from smaller banks. The efforts of central banks and governments have resulted in stabilising the banking system in the US and Europe, thereby reducing the fear of the unknown as reflected in the declining VIX index," added the ICICI report.

But this does not mean that everything is hunky-dory for equity markets, so the room for complacency may be limited. Interest rate decisions by the US Federal Reserve, movement in global oil prices and economic growth trends in the US and Europe, which are likely to remain weak this year, could keep investors edgy.

Although the Indian economy is seen as better placed than some Asian peers, downside risks cannot be ignored. If El Nino occurs this year, it could impact the country's agricultural output, which could have a bearing on food inflation and rural incomes. The latter would be a dampener, particularly for consumer companies, which have exposure to rural regions.

To be sure, the Reserve Bank of India's latest decision to keep key lending repo rate unchanged, is a breather for investors given the wide-ranging expectations of a rate hike. However, the central bank's fight against inflation isn't over, so the central bank's next move is crucial.

That said, before the next policy meeting, corporate earnings for the March quarter (Q4FY23) will be published, with IT giant Tata Consultancy Services Ltd announcing result on 12 April.

Apart from the headline numbers, management commentary on demand scenario, especially for export-focussed sectors, would be watched out for.