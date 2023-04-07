Fear gauge Nifty VIX cools off, but is there room for complacency?

According to analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd, the fear of the unknown in global capital markets rose sharply in March, but has started to recede. "The fear heightened last month (Mar’23) as indicated by VIX index post the fallout of the banking crisis triggered by bank runs in the US (SVB and Signature) and state-supported merger of CSFB (Credit Sussie) with UBS," it said in a report on April 5.