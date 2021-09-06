India’s bond market saw a pleasant change in tidings in August, the first month of net foreign investment inflow after a gap of seven months. This change in sentiment seems to have continued so far in September too.

Foreign investors bought $1.79 billion worth of Indian bonds in August and another $400 million so far in September. Recall that in calendar 2020, more than $8.9 billion had flowed out of bonds. In the January-July period, the inflows were a mere $450 million. As a result of inflows from August onwards, the 10-year government bond yield dropped roughly 10 basis points in a week’s time.

What explains this change of heart from foreign investors and will it last?

View Full Image A reluctant return

Jayesh Mehta, head of treasury at Bank of America, believes that the comments from US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell in his Jackson Hole speech have struck a chord here in addition to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor’s similar dovish comments as well. “Plus, we have seen a favourable trend in the currency market too," he said.

The sentiment changed after Fed chief Powell indicated no haste in tapering at the Jackson Hole speech. This means that dollars would remain copious in global markets and emerging economies won’t have to fight for a depleting stock of foreign investment.

Another piece that seems to have fallen into place for bonds is the exchange rate. The Indian rupee has appreciated of late, rekindling hopes that the RBI would loosen its hold.

Note that the central bank infuses rupees every time it buys dollars from the foreign exchange market. If the RBI keeps its hands off, the colossal domestic rupee liquidity will reduce over time and reflect in short-term rates by pushing them up. This makes the exchange rate favourable for carry trades. Carry trades attract dollars in the short-term. Investments in Indian bonds are as much of a punt on the exchange rate as on the interest rates.

Then, there is the first-quarter economic growth print, which came in marginally lower than what the RBI had forecast. That seems to have added weight to expectations that any unwinding by the central bank won’t begin in FY22.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das too has batted for growth in all of his public interactions after the August policy.

While Das may seem increasingly uncomfortable with inflation, it is not enough to dissuade him from keeping policy accommodative. After all, the central bank raised its inflation forecast for FY22 to 5.7% from the earlier 5.1%, but didn’t so much as make a noise about unwinding in the August policy.

But there is a small detail in the dollar inflows during August. A single day, 25 August, saw inflows of $1.4 billion in the primary bond market, data from depositories show.

Traders believe that the inflows have been into structured corporate bonds or green bonds, currently favoured by foreign investors. Ergo, it remains to be seen that the dollars flowing into debt in August and September so far are indeed an indicator of a broad favourable trend for government bonds.

As such, foreign investors hold only 37% of the ₹2.43 trillion government bonds they can hold as per rules.

Moreover, concerns over unwinding may have been allayed, but inflation still remains a bugbear for the market.

True, retail inflation may see some cooling off due to a base effect in the coming months. But this is mostly just cosmetic and the inflationary pressures may still bother.

