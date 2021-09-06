Fed and RBI give cheer, but bond investors still face some challenges

Note that the central bank infuses rupees every time it buys dollars from the foreign exchange market. If the RBI keeps its hands off, the colossal domestic rupee liquidity will reduce over time and reflect in short-term rates by pushing them up. This makes the exchange rate favourable for carry trades. Carry trades attract dollars in the short-term. Investments in Indian bonds are as much of a punt on the exchange rate as on the interest rates.

