Fed bites inflation bullet. How soon will the RBI?

Indeed, the latest spike in retail inflation for India is uncomfortable for policymakers. Consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose to 6.3% and economists believe that average inflation for FY22 could be higher than the 5.1% projected by the RBI. Ergo, the pressure on the central bank to respond to inflationary outcomes is increasing. Moreover, the impact of the second wave has been less debilitating on economic output than the first one in 2020. While high frequency data show moderation across economic measures, mobility restrictions have begun to be lifted gradually and a pick-up activity is manifesting.