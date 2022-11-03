Fed delivered on rate hike, but left stock markets high and dry

According to Collin Martin, director and fixed income strategist for the Schwab Center for Financial Research, regardless of how large the next rate hike is, financial conditions likely will continue to tighten. "Fed tightening cycles are often characterized by high volatility, especially in riskier segments of the markets. With the Fed committed to raise rates to fight inflation, volatility is likely to remain high," he said in a note on 2 November.

