US Fed rate cut charm may not cheer Asian equities this time
A weaker dollar and more accommodating US monetary policy tend to boost EM equities and currencies, especially those with strong growth potential. But the impact of trade tariffs would be a critical variable for foreign investors this time while rejigging portfolios.
The US Federal Reserve cut the key interest rate on Wednesday—a first in this calendar year. After the latest 25-basis-point reduction, more easing may be in the offing by the US Fed. Given persistent weakness in the US dollar, easing monetary policy could lead to reallocation of foreign funds towards other assets such as emerging market (EM) and Asian equities.