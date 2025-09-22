“Technology-heavy markets such as Taiwan and Korea will likely see continued interest as the AI-driven capex boom is set to continue into 2026. Markets whose economies are heavily geared to Chinese demand may continue to lag, with an example being Thailand, where the tourism sector in recent years has focused on Mainland Chinese tourism flows. The same can be said for the Philippines, to a lesser extent," Stefan Hofer, chief investment strategist APAC at LGT Private Bank, told Mint. In China itself, preference is for the large technology names, in part because they are not directly impacted by punitive US import tariffs, he added.