Fed softens tone, but will RBI?

Nevertheless, there have been indications that the Fed is increasingly becoming data-dependent and following a ‘meeting by meeting’ approach. For instance, the central bank in the July meeting said, “Looking ahead, we will continue to take a data-dependent approach in determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate." This contrasts with the rhetoric in the June meeting, “Nearly all committee participants view it as likely that some further rate increases will be appropriate this year to bring inflation down to 2% over time." IDFC First Bank sums it up aptly, “The Fed is trying to balance the risk of doing too much with doing too little, by slowing the pace of hikes, as it approaches peak policy rates."

