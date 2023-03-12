Fed, SVB closure put market on edge; FPIs brace for fall1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 09:34 PM IST
Apart from cash market sales on Friday, FPIs purchased more index put options on Thursday and Friday, which allowed them to sell the Nifty at pre-agreed prices.
MUMBAI : Volatility is expected to rock Indian markets this week, thanks to the upcoming interest rate announcement in US and the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse. Activity in the options market indicates that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are bracing for a plunge.
