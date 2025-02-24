Federal Bank’s new CEO has a mantra. But can he make it the favourite of investors?
Summary
- The new CEO aims to beat its immediate three competitors by FY28. But execution on the ground will be the key to success
The Federal Bank Ltd shared its strategic plan for the next three financial years to FY28 at its analysts’ meeting on Friday. This provided an opportunity to understand the thought process of KVS Manian, former Kotak Mahindra Bank executive with 25 years of banking experience, who took over as Federal Bank’s managing director and CEO in September.