Federal Bank on right track with more focus on high-margin biz
Investors seem to be pleased about the bank’s growth plans discussed at a recent analysts’ meet. The bank intends to increase its focus on high-yielding loan businesses.
Shares of the Federal Bank rose by 4% on Wednesday on NSE. Investors seem to be pleased about the bank’s growth plans discussed at a recent analysts’ meet. The bank intends to increase its focus on high-yielding loan businesses.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×