Federal Bank on right track with more focus on high-margin biz

To drive loan and deposit growth, Federal Bank had been working on improving its customer base over the years, particularly in the digital space and scaling up fintech partnerships. As of December-end, the share of fintech partnerships stood at 75% in credit cards and 36% in personal loans, 19% in incremental savings balances and 10% in incremental term deposits. These partnerships contributed to about 4.5 times rise in personal loan disbursements between October and December 2022.

