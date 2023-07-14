Markets
Federal Bank’s NIM decline offsets Q1 positives
Summary
- Analysts expect Federal Bank to report a weaker NIM on the back of a rising cost-of-funds trend
Shares of Federal Bank managed to claw back some losses in early Friday trading after a 5.5% slump the previous day, following a disappointing net interest margin (NIM) performance in its Q1FY24 results. The bank's bright start to the year, underscored by its pre-quarter business update, fell short of expectations with rising deposit rates increasing the cost of funds.
