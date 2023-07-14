Federal Bank’s NIM decline offsets Q1 positives

The stock of Federal Bank seems to be capturing the worries to a good extent. Since touching 52-week high in January, the stock is down nearly 11%. Any potential upside hinges on the bank’s capital raise which is expected to happen in the near-term and NIM improvement in Q2. NII/NIM estimates could be upgraded if Federal Bank raises capital, said analysts from Prabhudas Lilladher. “We expect calculated NIM for FY24E to decline by 14 basis points year-on-year to 3.1% as yield increase post Q2FY24 seems unlikely and Federal Bank is more focused on growth," they said in a report on 14 July.

