Federal Bank’s Q4 update meets expectations, but second covid wave a risk

In its advance update on key metrics, the private sector lender reported that its loan book grew by 9% for FY21. This is close to the management’s guidance of 8-10% growth. That said, investors would need to watch for the drivers of growth. For the December quarter, the bank’s loan growth largely came from gold loans. Gold loans had grown at a stellar 67% year-on-year in that quarter and their share has gone up to 11% of the book for the bank. Gold loans come with their own set of issues since the price of the underlying asset tends to swing. To be sure, Federal Bank’s loan-to-value ratios are lower than industry average at 72-73%, which protects the bank against volatile gold prices. Nevertheless, analysts have pointed out in the past that gold loans infuse volatility in earnings and hence should be monitored.

