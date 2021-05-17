Federal Bank Ltd’s March quarter net profit beat estimates, thanks to the lender’s proactive provisioning in earlier quarters and contained stress during the reported quarter.

The lender’s provisions saw a 38% sequential drop, helping profitability along with a healthy growth of 17% in core interest income. Investors were comforted as was evident from the over 2% increase in the lender’s post-results share price on Tuesday.

The bank had set aside provisions proactively during the past two quarters in anticipation of the pandemic-induced risks. Also, specific contingent provisions of roughly ₹500 crore towards the pandemic were made.

The management said the provisions are enough to insure against future stress. Indeed, stress remained under control. Gross bad loans were 3.4% of the total book, similar to the levels of the previous quarter. To be sure, the Supreme Court’s standstill on bad loan recognition resulted in banks reporting low bad loan ratios in the previous two quarters. Federal Bank and several other peers revealed their true bad loan pile through proforma numbers that excluded this judicial benefit. Provisions were also made towards such accounts. What’s more, the bank ended up restructuring ₹1,409 crore worth of loans, which was lower than its expectations of ₹1,500- 1,600 crore.

That, however, does not mean that the bank’s asset quality troubles are over. Even though restructured loans are lower than anticipated, they have grown steadily every quarter. Furthermore, the second wave of covid-19 infections has already affected collection efficiencies of lenders. Federal Bank’s collection efficiency was roughly 88% in April, lower than the 95% reported in the March quarter. Many states have extended lockdowns in May too, and this is likely to affect both asset quality and loan growth for banks. Ergo, investors would need to be cautious.

Meanwhile, investors can take comfort from the healthy 9% loan growth and a steady increase in its low-cost deposits. Loan growth was driven by retail and, within retail, most segments showed considerable growth.

The bank has increased its remittance market share to 17.84% in FY21. Remittances are a big portion of Federal Bank’s deposits and other income. Its shares have gained 7.5% since April, outperforming the sector index.

