Federal Bank’s stress stands contained but 2nd wave a risk

That, however, does not mean that the bank’s asset quality troubles are over. Even though restructured loans are lower than anticipated, they have grown steadily every quarter. Furthermore, the second wave of covid-19 infections has already affected collection efficiencies of lenders. Federal Bank’s collection efficiency was roughly 88% in April, lower than the 95% reported in the March quarter. Many states have extended lockdowns in May too, and this is likely to affect both asset quality and loan growth for banks. Ergo, investors would need to be cautious.