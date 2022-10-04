Federal Bank sets high expectations for September quarter

Federal Bank’s total deposits in Q2 rose at a relatively slower pace of 3.16% sequentially with growth in current and saving accounts (CASA) deposits at 2%. Analysts at Axis Securities Ltd are of the view that Federal Bank has been among the few mid-tier banks that have consistently improved its deposit base. The upshot is that the CASA ratio fell by 43 basis points (bps) sequentially to 36.41%. One basis point is 0.01%.

