According to Kathy Jones, managing director and chief fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab, since this has been the fastest rate hiking cycle in decades, a lot of tightening has already taken place and may have yet to work its way through the economy. The rapid pace of tightening raises risks of a more significant downturn in the economy in the near term, she said. "Fed tightening cycles are often characterized by high volatility, especially in riskier segments of the markets. With the Fed moving at a rapid pace, volatility is likely to remain high," she cautioned.