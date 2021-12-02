Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in November continued to improve on a month-on-month basis. Total GST collections in November stood at ₹1.31 trillion, higher than ₹1.30 trillion in October and ₹1.17 trillion in September.

"The GST revenues for November 2021 have been the second highest ever since introduction of GST, second only to that in April 2021, which related to year-end revenues and higher than last month's collection, which also included the impact of returns required to be filed quarterly. This is very much in line with the trend in economic recovery," the finance ministry said in a press release.

The press statement further added that the recent trend of high GST revenues has been a result of various policy and administrative measures that have been taken in the past to improve compliance.

While this upward trajectory in GST collections is welcome, it may not sustain in the near-term. Economists at Kotak Institutional Equities are of the view that with the festival season impact fading away, GST collections are likely to decline as indicated by the e-way bill generation trend.

"This is as expected given the fading impact of the festive season. Also, as services pick up relative to goods as the contact-based services recover, e-way bill trends may not fully reflect the collection trends. Against a budgeted GST collections (Centre+states) at ₹13.1 trillion, the collections to date warrant a required monthly run-rate of ₹1.2 trillion," said the Kotak report, dated 1 December.

Sharing a similar view, Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ratings agency ICRA Ltd said, "Looking ahead, collections may dip in December 2021, as suggested by the deceleration in the daily average e-way bill generation in the first three weeks of November 2021."

Nonetheless, both economists expect GST collections in FY22 to exceed budgeted estimates by around ₹25,000-50,000 crore.

