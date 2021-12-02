Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Mark To Market /  Festival season boosts GST collections but trend unlikely to sustain

Festival season boosts GST collections but trend unlikely to sustain

GST collections in November stood at 1,31,526 crore, higher than 1,30,100 crore in October and 1,17,000 crore in September. (Photo: HT)
2 min read . 01:12 PM IST Livemint

  • With the festival season impact fading away, GST collections are likely to decline as indicated by the e-way bill generation trend

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in November continued to improve on a month-on-month basis. Total GST collections in November stood at 1.31 trillion, higher than 1.30 trillion in October and 1.17 trillion in September.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in November continued to improve on a month-on-month basis. Total GST collections in November stood at 1.31 trillion, higher than 1.30 trillion in October and 1.17 trillion in September.

"The GST revenues for November 2021 have been the second highest ever since introduction of GST, second only to that in April 2021, which related to year-end revenues and higher than last month's collection, which also included the impact of returns required to be filed quarterly. This is very much in line with the trend in economic recovery," the finance ministry said in a press release.

"The GST revenues for November 2021 have been the second highest ever since introduction of GST, second only to that in April 2021, which related to year-end revenues and higher than last month's collection, which also included the impact of returns required to be filed quarterly. This is very much in line with the trend in economic recovery," the finance ministry said in a press release.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The press statement further added that the recent trend of high GST revenues has been a result of various policy and administrative measures that have been taken in the past to improve compliance.

While this upward trajectory in GST collections is welcome, it may not sustain in the near-term. Economists at Kotak Institutional Equities are of the view that with the festival season impact fading away, GST collections are likely to decline as indicated by the e-way bill generation trend.

"This is as expected given the fading impact of the festive season. Also, as services pick up relative to goods as the contact-based services recover, e-way bill trends may not fully reflect the collection trends. Against a budgeted GST collections (Centre+states) at 13.1 trillion, the collections to date warrant a required monthly run-rate of 1.2 trillion," said the Kotak report, dated 1 December.

Sharing a similar view, Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ratings agency ICRA Ltd said, "Looking ahead, collections may dip in December 2021, as suggested by the deceleration in the daily average e-way bill generation in the first three weeks of November 2021."

Nonetheless, both economists expect GST collections in FY22 to exceed budgeted estimates by around 25,000-50,000 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Shiny GDP data masks anxieties of a silent population

The big telco looking to buy out Dish TV

What lies beyond India's 8.4% GDP growth

Banning crypto will signal an underconfident, confused ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!