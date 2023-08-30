Festivals to aid credit card spends2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:27 PM IST
The growth was mainly aided by better consumption in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities.Most companies have been able to maintain their market share, but some have seen an increase.
Credit card spending has been robust. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) provisional data shows that the spends touched ₹1.45 trillion in July, reporting a 25% and 5.5% year-on-year and month-on-month growth, respectively.
